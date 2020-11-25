Chief Executive Carrie Lam has rolled out a scheme to tackle youth unemployment. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Chief Executive Carrie Lam has rolled out a scheme to tackle youth unemployment. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Chief Executive Carrie Lam has rolled out a scheme to tackle youth unemployment. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong leader’s HK$500 million youth unemployment plan raises doubts, as some accuse Carrie Lam of ‘knowing nothing about city’s young people’

  • Plan to encourage new graduates to work in mainland China seen by analysts as attempt to boost city’s economy
  • Under scheme the government would partially fund 2,000 positions in firms that operate both in the Greater Bay Area and in Hong Kong

Chan Ho-him
Victor Ting and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 10:18pm, 25 Nov, 2020

