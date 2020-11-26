Education minister Kevin Yeung (second left) with Permanent Secretary for Education Michelle Li Mei-sheung (left) and technology minister Alfred Sit Wing-hang (second right) and Permanent Secretary for Innovation and Technology Annie Choi Suk-han. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong education chief unveils wide-reaching reforms to liberal studies
- Students will be marked as either pass or fail and all textbooks will undergo government vetting, says Kevin Yeung
- Some teachers express alarm over the changes, noting not all align with suggestions made in a three-year review by a task force
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2020
