Pupils hold a sit-in outside a Hong Kong school last year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong schools to get national security law guidelines next month at the earliest, sources say
- Education officials met school heads this month to seek their opinion on ideas floated by the government on guidelines, sources say
- Under an initial proposal, the advice would include the roles of schools, teachers, parents and students
