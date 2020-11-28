Japanese troops enter the mainland city of Guangzhou in October 1938. Photo: Courtesy
Hong Kong exams body names Lingnan University economics professor as new head, after chief leaves following controversial DSE history question
- Professor Wei Xiangdong to take charge of Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority
- Exam body was previously embroiled in row over question regarding Sino-Japanese relations
Topic | Education
