School pupils form a human chain in Wan Chai as a protest during the social unrest in Hong Kong in September, 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam defends liberal studies reform, and says subject was not meant to be debate exercise on current affairs

  • Chief executive says misguided critical thinking which advocated objecting to everything about the government ‘had to be corrected’
  • Lam says subject is not being withdrawn but adjustments need to be made

Topic |   National education in Hong Kong
Cannix Yau
Updated: 2:34pm, 28 Nov, 2020

