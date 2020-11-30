Tammy Tam, the Post’s editor-in-chief (far left), alongside Student of Year award first runner-up Katrina Liu, grand prize winner Dylan Robinson, and second runner-up Benjamin Chan. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Student of the Year Awards: top prize goes to teen who is human rights advocate and also works with city’s disadvantaged children
- Dylan Robinson, 17, who attends German Swiss International School is skilled debater, athlete, and co-founder of community project
- Awards, which are organised by the SCMP, recognise city’s best students in variety of categories, and are sponsored by Hong Kong Jockey Club
