Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung sits for an interview with the Post on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong education minister says schools should call police if they cannot handle students’ violations of national security law

  • In an interview with the Post, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung says ‘acts that endanger national security should not be allowed on campus’
  • A set of guidelines for educators regarding the national security law is also currently in the works

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 8:11am, 2 Dec, 2020

