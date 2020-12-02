Liberal studies mandatory for senior secondary students in the university entrance exams. Photo: Dickson Lee
Ongoing current affairs not suitable for teaching in revamped liberal studies, Hong Kong education chief says
- But teaching about events such as the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown could be kept, according to Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung
- He says sweeping changes to the controversial subject are not related to last year’s anti-government protests
Topic | Education
