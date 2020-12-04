Fanny Law served as education minister from 2000 to 2002. Photo: Nora Tam
Architect of liberal studies in Hong Kong defends government plan to overhaul subject
- Fanny Law, former education minister and now adviser to the city’s leader, says the subject has strayed from its original aims
- While backing the overhaul unveiled last week, she also calls for recognising role liberal studies has played in shaping critical thinking among students
