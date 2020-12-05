Wong Shui-ying (centre) with her seven-year-old son Leung Yu-wang and 10-year-old daughter Leung Yee-tung at their home in Shek Kip Mei. Photo: Jonathan Wong
As Hong Kong schools close again, frazzled parents go back to juggling jobs, monitoring kids’ online lessons
- Teachers deal with online teaching challenges too, finding ways to keep students attentive amid Covid-19 pandemic
- Stress levels rise as parents devise ways to supervise schoolwork, attend office meetings
