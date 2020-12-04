Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung has said his bureau may step up classroom inspections for liberal studies. Photo: Jonathan Wong Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung has said his bureau may step up classroom inspections for liberal studies. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong education officials may step up classroom inspections to keep tabs on teaching of revamped liberal studies course

  • City’s education chief acknowledges the possibility of increased oversight in Legislative Council meeting
  • The liberal studies subject is being reformed by the government after coming under sustained criticism from the pro-establishment camp

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 6:01pm, 4 Dec, 2020

