Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung has said his bureau may step up classroom inspections for liberal studies. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong education officials may step up classroom inspections to keep tabs on teaching of revamped liberal studies course
- City’s education chief acknowledges the possibility of increased oversight in Legislative Council meeting
- The liberal studies subject is being reformed by the government after coming under sustained criticism from the pro-establishment camp
Education
