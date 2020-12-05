Lifetime ban a possibility for at least one more Hong Kong teacher, education chief says
- Kevin Yeung, who noted about 40 complaint cases are now being processed, also says he is actively examining alternative punishments for misconduct
- The secretary for education separately dismissed fears that revamp of liberal studies course would see it turned into a national education programme
Another Hong Kong teacher is facing the possibility of disqualification after being named in a potentially serious complaint, the education minister said on Saturday, as he renewed his pledge to consider less severe options for penalising educators guilty of misconduct.
Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung Yun-hung told a local radio programme the bureau was currently handling about 40 complaint cases related to teachers after conducting an initial review of some 200 – 70 to 80 of which were found to be invalid.
He said in the case of valid complaints, authorities would give teachers the time and opportunity necessary to defend themselves, noting some had sought help from legal representatives in making their replies.
When the host asked Yeung how many teachers the bureau was seriously considering deregistering, he said: “My colleagues told me that perhaps there is one case that may appear to be quite serious and we are requesting a defence on that case.”
He added he did not have the details of the complaint.
But in an interview published last month, Yeung had said there was a complaint alleging serious misconduct that involved “problematic” teaching materials at a secondary school, adding more time would be needed to investigate, as some teachers were proving “not too cooperative” with the inquiry.
Since September, two primary teachers have been banned for life from the profession. The first was accused of drafting “biased and twisted” lesson materials that touched on Hong Kong independence, while the other lost his job for distorting the history of the first opium war.
Altogether, the bureau received 247 complaints related to teachers between June 2019 and this past August.
Less serious cases of misconduct are currently handled with a verbal reminder or written advisory, while more grave offences can warrant a warning or reprimand. The most egregious transgressions can lead to lifelong deregistration.
Earlier figures showed 37 teachers were handed reminders or advisories, while 33 were given warnings or reprimands.
Speaking to reporters after the radio programme, Yeung noted there had been calls for punishments that could occupy a middle ground between reprimand letters and the more drastic deregistration.
“We will look into this issue based on conclusions from the experience. We haven’t finalised the decision yet. Some people have floated ideas such as suspending the teachers for a period of time or cutting their pay. Those are some possibilities we will look into,” he said.
He said while the bureau was using its legal power to handle questions around teacher registrations, the government could discuss with the sector if it was necessary to have an independent body deal with the issue in the long run.
The minister also said the ongoing revamp of liberal studies in Hong Kong schools, a compulsory subject meant to foster critical thinking that some pro-establishment figures believe has led students towards anti-government views, would not be turned into a national education programme.
Proposed changes include renaming the subject, simplifying grading into a pass-fail format, vetting all textbooks and requiring students to visit China to learn about national development.
“I feel that there are many misunderstandings and unnecessary doubts in society. The first is [people] learned that the subject would talk more about the country’s development and then they wonder ‘are you trying to change it to a national education subject?’” he said.
He said the course for senior secondary school students had always covered China’s development and would continue to touch on other Hong Kong and global issues.