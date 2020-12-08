Hong Kong has slipped down a global study ranking maths and science performance. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong has slipped down a global study ranking maths and science performance. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s declining pupil performance in global maths and science study triggers Education Bureau review

  • Secondary students post city’s worst science results in global study since 1995
  • Education Bureau says it will launch review into Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study performance

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 12:13am, 9 Dec, 2020

