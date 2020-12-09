Hong Kong’s Vocational Training Council saw a sharp decline in enrolment in self-financing courses. Photo: Felix Wong Hong Kong’s Vocational Training Council saw a sharp decline in enrolment in self-financing courses. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s Vocational Training Council saw a sharp decline in enrolment in self-financing courses. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

Two-thirds of Hong Kong private colleges fell short of 2020 enrolment goals – often badly

  • Dwindling number of high school leavers means more spots available at city’s public universities, upping pressure on self-financing institutions
  • Sector experts also note protests, Covid-19 pandemic mean fewer mainland Chinese students are looking at options across border

Topic |   Education
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 5:37pm, 9 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s Vocational Training Council saw a sharp decline in enrolment in self-financing courses. Photo: Felix Wong Hong Kong’s Vocational Training Council saw a sharp decline in enrolment in self-financing courses. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s Vocational Training Council saw a sharp decline in enrolment in self-financing courses. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE