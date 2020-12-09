PTU vice-president and former opposition lawmaker Ip Kin-yuen (right) with a veteran liberal studies teacher. The pair are holding up placards protesting the reforms. Photo: Handout PTU vice-president and former opposition lawmaker Ip Kin-yuen (right) with a veteran liberal studies teacher. The pair are holding up placards protesting the reforms. Photo: Handout
PTU vice-president and former opposition lawmaker Ip Kin-yuen (right) with a veteran liberal studies teacher. The pair are holding up placards protesting the reforms. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Education

More than 90 per cent of 500 Hong Kong teachers polled say liberal studies reform politically motivated

  • Survey by 100,000-strong Professional Teachers’ Union covers nearly a fifth of city’s 2,800 subject educators
  • Education Bureau denies political agenda and says ‘inappropriate and misleading’ remarks sabotaged relations between authorities and teachers

Topic |   Education
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 9:34pm, 9 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
PTU vice-president and former opposition lawmaker Ip Kin-yuen (right) with a veteran liberal studies teacher. The pair are holding up placards protesting the reforms. Photo: Handout PTU vice-president and former opposition lawmaker Ip Kin-yuen (right) with a veteran liberal studies teacher. The pair are holding up placards protesting the reforms. Photo: Handout
PTU vice-president and former opposition lawmaker Ip Kin-yuen (right) with a veteran liberal studies teacher. The pair are holding up placards protesting the reforms. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE