PTU vice-president and former opposition lawmaker Ip Kin-yuen (right) with a veteran liberal studies teacher. The pair are holding up placards protesting the reforms. Photo: Handout
More than 90 per cent of 500 Hong Kong teachers polled say liberal studies reform politically motivated
- Survey by 100,000-strong Professional Teachers’ Union covers nearly a fifth of city’s 2,800 subject educators
- Education Bureau denies political agenda and says ‘inappropriate and misleading’ remarks sabotaged relations between authorities and teachers
Topic | Education
