Open University to rebrand itself as Hong Kong Metropolitan University to ‘better reflect its standing’

  • Management believe the name will maximise opportunities for the school’s members amid dwindling enrolment in self-funding tertiary institutions in city
  • But student union says varsity leadership failed to provide data to illustrate renaming would help the university in winning public recognition

Robbie Hu

Updated: 10:29pm, 11 Dec, 2020

The biggest self-financing university in Hong Kong, Open University has about 108,00 full-time undergraduate students. Photo: Winson Wong The biggest self-financing university in Hong Kong, Open University has about 108,00 full-time undergraduate students. Photo: Winson Wong
