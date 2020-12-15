Recent graduates in Hong Kong are facing a tough job market, new research shows. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Dim prospects for new university graduates in Hong Kong, with fewer jobs, lower salaries amid economic slump
- A survey by a local jobs portal found that average starting salaries for fresh graduates fell by nearly 4 per cent, the most in five years
- A database maintained by local universities, meanwhile, found the number of jobs available to recent graduates had fallen by nearly a quarter
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Recent graduates in Hong Kong are facing a tough job market, new research shows. Photo: Jonathan Wong