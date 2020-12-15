The Hong Kong flag and Chinese flag on poles in Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Sun Yeung The Hong Kong flag and Chinese flag on poles in Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong university research links mainland China trips to greater sense of national identity among local students

  • Polytechnic University duo say visits across the border should play greater role in undergraduate studies
  • Those who took part had more positive perception of mainland after visit than before, study shows

Topic |   National education in Hong Kong
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 12:18am, 15 Dec, 2020

