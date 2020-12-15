Switching to online learning amid the Covid-19 pandemic did nothing to relieve stress felt by Hong Kong teachers. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Switching to online learning amid the Covid-19 pandemic did nothing to relieve stress felt by Hong Kong teachers. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Switching to online learning amid the Covid-19 pandemic did nothing to relieve stress felt by Hong Kong teachers. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong fourth wave: Covid-19 has taken even worse toll on city’s teachers than last year’s protests, with most feeling ‘high pressure’, union says

  • Study that quizzed 1,200 schoolteachers finds more than eight in 10 felt their physical and mental well-being had been affected by pandemic
  • Exhaustion cited by many, while nearly half say they feel anxiety over their job

Topic |   Hong Kong schools
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 4:37pm, 15 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Switching to online learning amid the Covid-19 pandemic did nothing to relieve stress felt by Hong Kong teachers. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Switching to online learning amid the Covid-19 pandemic did nothing to relieve stress felt by Hong Kong teachers. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Switching to online learning amid the Covid-19 pandemic did nothing to relieve stress felt by Hong Kong teachers. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE