Protests that ravaged Hong Kong campuses in 2019 sparked fears that donors might withdraw funding. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Protests don’t affect Hong Kong university pocketbooks, as donations surge for three institutions in past year
- University of Science and Technology donations soared to HK$741 million, while funds at Polytechnic and Baptist universities also jumped dramatically
- Records also show all three publicly funded schools increased pay packs of their presidents, despite economic woes of Covid-19 pandemic
