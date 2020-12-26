A closer look reveals declines in the global reputation and perceived employability of the graduates of some Hong Kong universities. Photo: Shutterstock A closer look reveals declines in the global reputation and perceived employability of the graduates of some Hong Kong universities. Photo: Shutterstock
A closer look reveals declines in the global reputation and perceived employability of the graduates of some Hong Kong universities. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Education

Have Hong Kong universities suffered decline in reputation and quality after protests?

  • Global rankings involved surveys conducted during, after violent campus protests last year
  • Ratings for research, teaching and employability of graduates decline for several city universities

Topic |   Universities in Hong Kong
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 8:30am, 26 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A closer look reveals declines in the global reputation and perceived employability of the graduates of some Hong Kong universities. Photo: Shutterstock A closer look reveals declines in the global reputation and perceived employability of the graduates of some Hong Kong universities. Photo: Shutterstock
A closer look reveals declines in the global reputation and perceived employability of the graduates of some Hong Kong universities. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE