A closer look reveals declines in the global reputation and perceived employability of the graduates of some Hong Kong universities. Photo: Shutterstock
Have Hong Kong universities suffered decline in reputation and quality after protests?
- Global rankings involved surveys conducted during, after violent campus protests last year
- Ratings for research, teaching and employability of graduates decline for several city universities
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
A closer look reveals declines in the global reputation and perceived employability of the graduates of some Hong Kong universities. Photo: Shutterstock