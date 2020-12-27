(From left) Teacher Anita Ng, student Cheung Hoi-Yan and Chinese University economist Dr Fred Ku. Photo: K. Y. Cheng (From left) Teacher Anita Ng, student Cheung Hoi-Yan and Chinese University economist Dr Fred Ku. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
(From left) Teacher Anita Ng, student Cheung Hoi-Yan and Chinese University economist Dr Fred Ku. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong teachers come up with video clips to help deaf students with online learning amid Covid-19 pandemic

  • Anita Ng and Fred Ku have come up with nearly 50 videos for the project, ‘Economics on Hands’, covering senior secondary curriculum on the subject
  • Pair is now planning to expand Chinese University-funded initiative to other subjects

Topic |   Hong Kong schools
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 7:30pm, 27 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
(From left) Teacher Anita Ng, student Cheung Hoi-Yan and Chinese University economist Dr Fred Ku. Photo: K. Y. Cheng (From left) Teacher Anita Ng, student Cheung Hoi-Yan and Chinese University economist Dr Fred Ku. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
(From left) Teacher Anita Ng, student Cheung Hoi-Yan and Chinese University economist Dr Fred Ku. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE