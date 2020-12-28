The teacher has been asked to repay HK$200,000 in salary after the Education Bureau found out his HKU degree was not suitable for his job. Photo: Chan Ho-him
Teacher asked to repay salary as University of Hong Kong degree not registered for primary school teaching
- Teacher has been asked to repay HK$200,000 in salary as Education Bureau says his degree was not registered under training programme
- Union leader Ip Kin-yuen says HKU may have failed to register the course under primary teacher training qualifications after it started in 2012
