The Chinese University of Hong Kong, home of the Universities Service Centre for China Studies. Photo: Winson Wong
Education
Leading Hong Kong university denies gutting China studies centre long favoured by overseas scholars
- Chinese University is digitising and moving the institution’s archives to the main library, which management says is needed to preserve the ageing materials
- But some scholars fear the overhaul is aimed at lowering the profile of the centre, which has fallen into the cross hairs of pro-Beijing media
Topic | Education
The Chinese University of Hong Kong, home of the Universities Service Centre for China Studies. Photo: Winson Wong