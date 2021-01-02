Students at Christian Zheng Sheng College at Cheung Chau. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Students at Christian Zheng Sheng College at Cheung Chau. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
After years of financial difficulties, Hong Kong boarding school for troubled teens is seeking donations to stay afloat

  • Declining enrolment and swelling deficits have left the Christian Zheng Sheng College, on Lantau Island, asking for up to HK$300,000 a month in donations
  • The institution promotes life education for teenagers with drug and behavioural problems

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 4:34pm, 2 Jan, 2021

