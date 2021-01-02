On-site classes were suspended in early December as the fourth wave of infections took hold. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong coronavirus fourth wave
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s biggest teachers’ unions call for speedy decision on whether schools will reopen in January
- Kindergartens and schools suspended on-site classes in early December and campuses will not reopen until January 10 at the earliest
- More than 75 per cent of teachers want coming tests postponed if pupils are kept at home, a survey has found
On-site classes were suspended in early December as the fourth wave of infections took hold. Photo: Robert Ng