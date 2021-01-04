A student at Queen's College in Causeway Bay on the first day of application for Secondary One Discretionary Places Allocation on Monday. Photo: Jonathan Wong A student at Queen's College in Causeway Bay on the first day of application for Secondary One Discretionary Places Allocation on Monday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Dip of 3 per cent in Hong Kong Form One applications expected, but competition still fierce among elite schools

  • More than 53,200 Primary Six pupils are likely to be vying for 15,400 Form One places in the discretionary admission stage
  • Figure represents a 3 per cent drop from 55,000 in the previous year

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 6:48pm, 4 Jan, 2021

