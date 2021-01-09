Tammy Tam, the Post’s editor-in-chief (left) and Student of Year Awards Grand Prize winner Dylan Robinson. Photo: Nora Tam Tammy Tam, the Post’s editor-in-chief (left) and Student of Year Awards Grand Prize winner Dylan Robinson. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Student of the Year Awards: debate champ taking world stage and pupil who saves school’s energy intake

  • Multitalented Dylan Robinson wins Grand Prize, while sustainability crusader Mimmy Leung wins Best Devotion to School award
  • Organised by South China Morning Post and sponsored by Hong Kong Jockey Club, prizes recognise city’s best students in variety of categories,

Wynna Wong

Updated: 9:00am, 9 Jan, 2021

