Ex-Hong Kong exam official says he will no longer speak to the press after becoming a victim of ‘character assassination’ since stepping down

  • Former Examinations and Assessment Authority official Hans Yeung said someone had written to the body insinuating he had joined a prostitution racket
  • Yeung left the authority last year following a backlash to a university entrance exam question about Sino-Japanese relations

Ng Kang-chungChan Ho-him
Ng Kang-chung and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 9:30pm, 10 Jan, 2021

Hans Yeung, a former official with the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority, says he has been a victim of ‘character assassination’. Photo: Dickson Lee
