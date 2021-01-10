Hans Yeung, a former official with the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority, says he has been a victim of ‘character assassination’. Photo: Dickson Lee
Ex-Hong Kong exam official says he will no longer speak to the press after becoming a victim of ‘character assassination’ since stepping down
- Former Examinations and Assessment Authority official Hans Yeung said someone had written to the body insinuating he had joined a prostitution racket
- Yeung left the authority last year following a backlash to a university entrance exam question about Sino-Japanese relations
