Jasper meets the press at the Lui Che Woo Law Library at the University of Hong Kong in 2017, the year he became the institution’s therapy dog. Photo: Jonathan Wong
University of Hong Kong mourns the death of Jasper, its in-house therapy dog
- Jasper became HKU’s resident therapy dog in 2017 in a pilot programme aiming to reduce stress and anxiety among students during the exam period
- Students and staff expressed sadness at the campus celebrity’s passing, with one alum saying: ‘I hope he enjoyed his time at HKU as much as we enjoyed his companionship’
