Harrow International School, Hong Kong, in Tuen Mun. Photo: Winson Wong

Teachers, principal stranded in Britain by Covid-19 travel ban as Hong Kong international schools reopen

  • 14 teachers, head of Harrow International School unable to return after spending year-end holidays in Britain
  • Education Bureau had advised teachers, students not to travel in December because of pandemic

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 4:20pm, 16 Jan, 2021

