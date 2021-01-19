A black-clad group recently charged Chinese University’s security barrier and threw an unknown powder at security guards. Photo: SCMP A black-clad group recently charged Chinese University’s security barrier and threw an unknown powder at security guards. Photo: SCMP
A black-clad group recently charged Chinese University’s security barrier and threw an unknown powder at security guards. Photo: SCMP

Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong protests: about 10 Chinese University students disciplined, school heads pressed by lawmakers to get tough

  • University heads in meeting on campus governance and security issues say they will discipline any student who violates school regulations
  • But former opposition lawmaker Ip Kin-yuen says universities should try to listen more to students and take up efforts to guide them

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 11:20pm, 19 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A black-clad group recently charged Chinese University’s security barrier and threw an unknown powder at security guards. Photo: SCMP A black-clad group recently charged Chinese University’s security barrier and threw an unknown powder at security guards. Photo: SCMP
A black-clad group recently charged Chinese University’s security barrier and threw an unknown powder at security guards. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE