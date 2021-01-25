Protest-related material occupies space on the notice boards at HKUST’s Clear Water Bay campus. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong university suspends student leaders over banned memorial for undergraduate who fell to his death near site of protest
- University of Science and Technology’s student union president and vice president lose semester, while four others also punished
- The event, which marked the six-month anniversary of Alex Chow’s death, had been expressly forbidden by the school’s management
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
Protest-related material occupies space on the notice boards at HKUST’s Clear Water Bay campus. Photo: Handout