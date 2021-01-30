Face-to-face lessons have been suspended in Hong Kong due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong international schools sack four teachers who travelled during Covid-19, taught online lessons from elsewhere
- Teachers did not tell schools before leaving Hong Kong for mainland China, Australia
- CEO, other staff from group of schools stuck in Britain after ignoring advice not to travel
Topic | ESF - English Schools Foundation
Face-to-face lessons have been suspended in Hong Kong due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock