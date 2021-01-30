The centralised allocation of Primary One places started on Saturday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s Covid-19 travel curbs are fuelling drop in applications for primary school places, Education Bureau says
- Despite less competition from cross-border pupils, families remain anxious over whether they will be matched with preferred schools
- Officials estimate a 10 per cent drop in applications under the centralised allocation of Primary One places, a process which opened on Saturday
Topic | Education
The centralised allocation of Primary One places started on Saturday. Photo: Felix Wong