The University of Hong Kong student union is planning to screen the Lost in the Fumes documentary on campus to mark the fifth anniversary of the Mong Kok riot in 2016. Photo: Nora Tam
University of Hong Kong warns student union screening of documentary about activist could violate law
- Management warns showing the profile of Edward Leung, who was jailed over the Mong Kok riot, may be a breach of the law and points to limits on public gatherings
- But union remains defiant and says film about integral part of city’s history will go ahead as planned
