Face-to-face classes in kindergartens and schools were suspended on December 2 due to the fourth wave of the coronavirus. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong weighs allowing up to a third of a school’s students to return to face-to-face classes
- Currently, no more than a sixth of the student capacity allowed to return on a half-day basis to attend lessons or take tests
- For secondary schools, Form Six students taking the university entrance exam this year could be the priority
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
