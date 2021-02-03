Face-to-face classes in kindergartens and schools were suspended on December 2 due to the fourth wave of the coronavirus. Photo: Winson Wong Face-to-face classes in kindergartens and schools were suspended on December 2 due to the fourth wave of the coronavirus. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong weighs allowing up to a third of a school’s students to return to face-to-face classes

  • Currently, no more than a sixth of the student capacity allowed to return on a half-day basis to attend lessons or take tests
  • For secondary schools, Form Six students taking the university entrance exam this year could be the priority

Chan Ho-him and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 7:40am, 3 Feb, 2021

