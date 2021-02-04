Hong Kong plans to revamp its controversial liberal studies programme taught to older students. Photo: Chan Ho-him Hong Kong plans to revamp its controversial liberal studies programme taught to older students. Photo: Chan Ho-him
Education minister denies changes to liberal studies are bid to push national education in Hong Kong schools

  • Under the planned overhaul, two-thirds of modules will focus on mainland China, while topics such as personal development and interpersonal relationships will be removed
  • Content on national security, lawfulness and patriotism set to be expanded

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 6:54pm, 4 Feb, 2021

