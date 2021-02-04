A flag-raising ceremony at Pui Kiu Middle School in North Point. Photo: Nora Tam A flag-raising ceremony at Pui Kiu Middle School in North Point. Photo: Nora Tam
A flag-raising ceremony at Pui Kiu Middle School in North Point. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong schools given sweeping guidelines on bringing national security law into the classroom

  • Government releases seven documents covering how nearly all aspects of campus life should conform to the controversial law, with education to begin as young as age six
  • While some teachers welcome the clear instructions, others warn the government is creating a climate of fear among students who will worry about crossing the line

Chan Ho-him , Ng Kang-chung and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 12:03am, 5 Feb, 2021

