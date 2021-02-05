Secondary school students form a human chain in protest against the government in 2019. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong principals, teachers could be liable for students’ national security law violations if they fail to intervene: education secretary
- ‘If [schools] know what to do but choose not to do it, that is clearly problematic,’ Kevin Yeung says following issuance of controversial new guidelines
- But even police involvement does not necessarily mean arrests, as force has ‘softer ways’ of dealing with on-campus problems, he says
Secondary school students form a human chain in protest against the government in 2019. Photo: May Tse