Secondary school students form a human chain in protest against the government in 2019. Photo: May Tse Secondary school students form a human chain in protest against the government in 2019. Photo: May Tse
Secondary school students form a human chain in protest against the government in 2019. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong principals, teachers could be liable for students’ national security law violations if they fail to intervene: education secretary

  • ‘If [schools] know what to do but choose not to do it, that is clearly problematic,’ Kevin Yeung says following issuance of controversial new guidelines
  • But even police involvement does not necessarily mean arrests, as force has ‘softer ways’ of dealing with on-campus problems, he says

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 1:29pm, 5 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Secondary school students form a human chain in protest against the government in 2019. Photo: May Tse Secondary school students form a human chain in protest against the government in 2019. Photo: May Tse
Secondary school students form a human chain in protest against the government in 2019. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE