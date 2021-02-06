(Back row, left to right) STFA Lee Kam Primary School teacher Chan Wing-Yan, principal So Bik-ting, teacher Ho Wan-yin, and vice-principal Ip Bik-Kwan along with two students in the ‘positive education’ module. Photo: K. Y. Cheng (Back row, left to right) STFA Lee Kam Primary School teacher Chan Wing-Yan, principal So Bik-ting, teacher Ho Wan-yin, and vice-principal Ip Bik-Kwan along with two students in the ‘positive education’ module. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong school uses lessons from overseas to give primary students a more holistic ‘positive education’

  • Positive education is an approach that combines psychology and the best teaching practices to encourage all members of a school community to flourish
  • The approach nurtures specific abilities in students, including emotion control, stress management and social skills

Fiona Sun
Updated: 9:30am, 6 Feb, 2021

