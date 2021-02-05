The Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority reported a significant drop in its surplus for the last financial year, and expects a deficit in the next one. Photo: May Tse The Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority reported a significant drop in its surplus for the last financial year, and expects a deficit in the next one. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s exams authority looks to Greater Bay Area for new opportunities amid falling revenues at home

  • The self-financing Examinations and Assessment Authority says its surplus fell by 23 per cent last year, and that it expects to log a deficit for this year and the next
  • The body’s chief has told lawmakers it had ‘active and open attitude towards opportunities in the Greater Bay Area’, but acknowledged pursuing them would be complicated

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 10:58pm, 5 Feb, 2021

