Hong Kong’s exams authority looks to Greater Bay Area for new opportunities amid falling revenues at home
- The self-financing Examinations and Assessment Authority says its surplus fell by 23 per cent last year, and that it expects to log a deficit for this year and the next
- The body’s chief has told lawmakers it had ‘active and open attitude towards opportunities in the Greater Bay Area’, but acknowledged pursuing them would be complicated
