Students form a human chain last June marking the anniversary of the start of the 2019 anti-government protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong classrooms ‘free to critique’ China’s political, legal systems after liberal studies overhaul
- Education secretary says covering negative aspects of China’s governance system is allowed after liberal studies remodelling – so long as discussions are ‘objective and factual’
- Government earlier laid out its vision for revamping the secondary school subject, which is to focus on patriotism, national identity and the country’s achievements
Topic | Hong Kong schools
