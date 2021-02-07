Students form a human chain last June marking the anniversary of the start of the 2019 anti-government protests. Photo: Sam Tsang Students form a human chain last June marking the anniversary of the start of the 2019 anti-government protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong / Education

Hong Kong classrooms ‘free to critique’ China’s political, legal systems after liberal studies overhaul

  • Education secretary says covering negative aspects of China’s governance system is allowed after liberal studies remodelling – so long as discussions are ‘objective and factual’
  • ﻿Government earlier laid out its vision for revamping the secondary school subject, which is to focus on patriotism, national identity and the country’s achievements

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 5:50pm, 7 Feb, 2021

