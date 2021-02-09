Most students in Hong Kong have been doing their lessons online since early December due to social-distancing rules. Photo: Winson Wong Most students in Hong Kong have been doing their lessons online since early December due to social-distancing rules. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

Coronavirus: Only handful of secondary schools in Hong Kong intend to test all staff and resume full classes after Lunar New Year, poll finds

  • Overwhelming percentage of principals also worry about practicality of screening rule, survey by Hong Kong Association of the Heads of Secondary Schools finds
  • But education minister stresses the condition is merely an option available to schools eager to bring all the students back into the classroom

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 11:26pm, 9 Feb, 2021

