The Covid-19 crisis risks disadvantaged pupils falling far behind their more affluent classmates. Illustration: SCMP
Falling through the cracks: Hong Kong’s vulnerable pupils set back by months of online lessons at home during coronavirus crisis
- Students from low-income homes, have special needs or are from ethnic minority communities are groups at risk of falling behind, say educators
- More than 181,000 children living in poverty miss school facilities, interactions
