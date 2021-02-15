(Left to right) School principal Kwok Chiu-kwan, student Colin Choi and his father, Michael Choi, use flash cards developed by Just Feel. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Stuck at home through coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong students get help to open up about feelings, needs
- Group set up by teachers produces games, posters and a teaching plan for schools to reach out to pupils
- Some children are in a ‘not too healthy’ emotional state because of long period at home, principal says
Topic | Hong Kong schools
