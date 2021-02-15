(Left to right) School principal Kwok Chiu-kwan, student Colin Choi and his father, Michael Choi, use flash cards developed by Just Feel. Photo: Jonathan Wong (Left to right) School principal Kwok Chiu-kwan, student Colin Choi and his father, Michael Choi, use flash cards developed by Just Feel. Photo: Jonathan Wong
(Left to right) School principal Kwok Chiu-kwan, student Colin Choi and his father, Michael Choi, use flash cards developed by Just Feel. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

Stuck at home through coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong students get help to open up about feelings, needs

  • Group set up by teachers produces games, posters and a teaching plan for schools to reach out to pupils
  • Some children are in a ‘not too healthy’ emotional state because of long period at home, principal says

Topic |   Hong Kong schools
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 10:00am, 15 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
(Left to right) School principal Kwok Chiu-kwan, student Colin Choi and his father, Michael Choi, use flash cards developed by Just Feel. Photo: Jonathan Wong (Left to right) School principal Kwok Chiu-kwan, student Colin Choi and his father, Michael Choi, use flash cards developed by Just Feel. Photo: Jonathan Wong
(Left to right) School principal Kwok Chiu-kwan, student Colin Choi and his father, Michael Choi, use flash cards developed by Just Feel. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE