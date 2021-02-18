Students sit on the lawn outside Balliol College at Oxford University. Photo: Shutterstock Students sit on the lawn outside Balliol College at Oxford University. Photo: Shutterstock
Surge in Hong Kong and mainland Chinese students applying to British universities driven by BN(O) passport scheme and US-China relations, analysts say

  • Latest figures show number of applicants from Hong Kong rose almost 10 per cent to about 6,400
  • Increase in students from mainland more than 20 per cent at 25,810

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 8:30am, 18 Feb, 2021

