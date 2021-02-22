New guidelines for Hong Kong’s teachers set out how they are supposed to deal with the national security law in the classroom. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong national security law: officials defend education guidelines against ‘malicious’ accusations of ‘brainwashing’
- Education Bureau releases 1,200-word defence of new guidelines for city’s teachers and schools
- Officials say they need to clarify unfounded allegations and misunderstandings in the media
