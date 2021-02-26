Students from Pui Kiu Middle School in North Point observe the national flag-raising ceremony on campus. Photo: Nora Tam Students from Pui Kiu Middle School in North Point observe the national flag-raising ceremony on campus. Photo: Nora Tam
Students from Pui Kiu Middle School in North Point observe the national flag-raising ceremony on campus. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Education

exclusive | National security law: English Schools Foundation tells parents practices will not change under new Hong Kong guidelines

  • International school group says it will still have autonomy over curriculum but put measures in place to prevent breaches of Beijing-imposed legislation on campus
  • Note to parents underscores staff should follow ‘law of the land’ but new practices such as flag-raising ceremonies will not be introduced

Topic |   ESF - English Schools Foundation
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 11:16am, 26 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Students from Pui Kiu Middle School in North Point observe the national flag-raising ceremony on campus. Photo: Nora Tam Students from Pui Kiu Middle School in North Point observe the national flag-raising ceremony on campus. Photo: Nora Tam
Students from Pui Kiu Middle School in North Point observe the national flag-raising ceremony on campus. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE