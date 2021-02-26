Students from Pui Kiu Middle School in North Point observe the national flag-raising ceremony on campus. Photo: Nora Tam
exclusive | National security law: English Schools Foundation tells parents practices will not change under new Hong Kong guidelines
- International school group says it will still have autonomy over curriculum but put measures in place to prevent breaches of Beijing-imposed legislation on campus
- Note to parents underscores staff should follow ‘law of the land’ but new practices such as flag-raising ceremonies will not be introduced
Topic | ESF - English Schools Foundation
