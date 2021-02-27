The Chinese University of Hong Kong took unprecedented action against its student union on Thursday. Photo: SCMP The Chinese University of Hong Kong took unprecedented action against its student union on Thursday. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong national security law: Chinese University’s student union withdraws election statements, after management severed ties citing possible legal breaches

  • Newly elected committee releases statement announcing official withdrawal of its 80-page election manifesto, other campaign statements
  • CUHK earlier cut off its student union on national security grounds and imposed a host of tough measures on the body

Lilian Cheng

Updated: 10:24am, 27 Feb, 2021

